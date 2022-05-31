City of Lansing announces ‘Free Parking Fridays’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced on-street metered parking within the city limits will be free of charge every Friday night from June 3 until September 2, 2022.

The move comes as warmer weather moves in, bringing more people outdoors, especially those late summer nights.

“Summer is a great time to encourage people to get downtown or to Old Town and visit some of our great local restaurants and shops,” said Mayor Schor. “By offering free on-street metered parking every Friday we hope to encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat local and help support small businesses.”

Those small businesses include many small businesses such as shops and restaurants.

“Free Parking downtown offers a huge benefit for those looking to dine downtown or do some shopping at one of our great small retailers,” stated Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing, Inc. “This also allows more people to Lift Up our Local businesses every Friday through the Summer! We encourage everyone to head downtown to Shop, Dine, and Support Downtown Lansing businesses.”

The maximum lime limits and safety violations will still be enforced.

Visitors are encouraged to look at the signage near where they park to understand the maximum allowed time. More information is available HERE.

Parking in the City of Lansing for summer 2022. (City of Lansing)

