Award-winning Michigan author donates collection to Historical Society of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Historical Society of Michigan (HSM) has just received 7,000 books, courtesy of a prolific Michigan author and historian.

“The Historical Society of Michigan is the state’s oldest cultural organization, founded in 1828,” HSM officials said. “A nongovernmental nonprofit, the Society focuses on publications, conferences, education, awards and recognition programming, and support for local history organizations to preserve and promote Michigan’s rich history.”

Now, author Larry Massie and his wife, Priscilla, have donated approximately 7,000 copies of books he has written, including seven popular titles. The couple has also made significant book donations to the two Portage high schools and the South Haven Historical Society.

“I have enjoyed telling the story of Michigan’s past for decades,” Massie said. “Putting some of my books in the hands of the Historical Society of Michigan will ensure that people in our state and beyond will have access to those stories for a long time to come.”

HSM’s executive director and CEO, Larry J. Wagenaar, said Massie’s donation will help with their most important mission.

“We are incredibly grateful for Larry Massie’s generosity in sharing his work with HSM, which will help expand the reach of our Michigan history education mission,” Wagenaar said. “Larry has the ability to bring history alive in person and in the pages of his books, and this allows him to continue to connect with people of all ages.”

The inventory of titles Massie has donated to HSM is listed below.

Books donated to the Michigan Historical Society by Larry and Priscilla Massie “Copper Trails & Iron Rails (Trains and Railroads),” published in 1989. “On the Road to Michigan’s Past,” published in 1995. “Pig Boats & River Hogs: Further Voyages Into Michigan’s Past,” published in 1990. “Potawatomi Tears and Petticoat Pioneers: More of the Romance of Michigan’s Past,” published in 1992. “The Romance of Michigan’s Past,” published in 1991. “Two-Tracks to Michigan’s Past,” published in 2009. “White Pine Whispers,” published in 1998.

