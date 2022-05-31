May is for Miracles
Art Path adds Michigan artwork along Lansing’s River Trail

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Immerse yourself in art beyond the gallery walls.

For the fifth summer, Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center has partnered with the City of Lansing to bring you ArtPath 2022: Public Art on the Lansing River Trail, featuring the works of Michigan artists.

Over 82,000 visitors enjoyed the River Trail during the duration of ArtPath last year.

You can check out the art along Lansing’s River Trail this whole summer!

For a map of the path of art: https://lansingartgallery.org/artpath/

