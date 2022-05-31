May is for Miracles
6-year-old girl drowns at Kensington Metropark

(WCAX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILFORD, Mich. (WILX) - A 6-year-old girl drowned in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark Monday.

According to WDIV, police responded to reports of a missing child at the beach and people volunteered to go into the water as a human chain to find her.

The 6-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

