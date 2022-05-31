6-year-old girl drowns at Kensington Metropark

MILFORD, Mich. (WILX) - A 6-year-old girl drowned in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark Monday.

According to WDIV, police responded to reports of a missing child at the beach and people volunteered to go into the water as a human chain to find her.

The 6-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Related: Memorial Day Weekend drowning victim recovered from Michigan lake

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.