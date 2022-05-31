May is for Miracles
1 in jail, 2 in hospital after assault in Windsor Township

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are recovering in the hospital after an assault on Memorial Day.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to the 9000 block of Billwood Highway in Windsor Township after receiving a 911 call from an unknown caller just after 1 a.m. that morning. Upon arrival they found two people with severe injuries and had them transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“A 36 year old male from Potterville was arrested a few hours later after he left the scene prior to police arriving,” MSP officials said on social media. “Suspect was lodged at the Eaton County Jail for (2) counts of Felonious Assault with possible additional charges forthcoming.”

The victims have been identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Dimondale. Both remain in the hospital, but are expected to be discharged this week.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned on charges early this week.

