May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Memorial Day forecast, plus college baseball and MLB news, Hurricane Agatha eyes Mexico, and a meteor shower

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the Memorial Day forecast and what we can expect the rest of the week. Plus some baseball news - in both college and the majors - the number of teens using tobacco continues to increase, a meteor shower could be visible tonight, Hurricane Agatha eyes the west coast of Mexico, and what to expect on News 10 at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating accident
Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot
2 Michigan Republican candidates for Governor rejected from ballot appealing in ‘rocket docket’
2 people hurt in Lansing car crash
2 injured in Lansing car crash
13-year-old dead, 3 wounded after multiple Grand Rapids shootings
Two people are in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Lansing.
Early morning shooting in Lansing sends two to hospital

Latest News

From left to right, Michigan players Jaylen Jones, Avery Goldensoph and Cameron Weston...
Michigan baseball wins Big Ten, faces Oregon in NCAA tournament
Detroit Tigers
Tigers add Kody Clemens, son of Roger, to roster
Rozaliia Raison, a Ukrainian refugee, is reunited with her dog Perseya after a month apart.
Ukrainian refugee reunited with dog after month-long separation
The San Diego Humane Society has been caring for the dog and after this difficult period of...
Ukrainian refugee reunited with dog after month-long separation