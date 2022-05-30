Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Memorial Day forecast, plus college baseball and MLB news, Hurricane Agatha eyes Mexico, and a meteor shower
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the Memorial Day forecast and what we can expect the rest of the week. Plus some baseball news - in both college and the majors - the number of teens using tobacco continues to increase, a meteor shower could be visible tonight, Hurricane Agatha eyes the west coast of Mexico, and what to expect on News 10 at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
