Tuesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tuesday will be another hot day and the humidity will creep up a little bit. Plan on a mix of sun and some clouds during the day Tuesday. Tuesday night a cold front advances into the hot and unstable air and will touch off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat from any severe thunderstorms Tuesday night, but a small threat does exist for hail and possibly a brief spin up tornado from any of the severe thunderstorms that race through the area after 9 P.M.

Andy Provenzano will have the updated forecast on News 10 Monday evening at 6 and 11 P.M.

Download the News 10 First Alert Weather App on your cellphone for our latest forecast and severe weather updates anytime, anywhere. Search “WILX Weather” on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.