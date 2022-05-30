Tigers add Kody Clemens, son of Roger, to roster

DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers are doing all they can to bring some power to Comerica Park. They’ve called up infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Toledo.

After placing outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list due to a neck strain, the Tigers called up their No. 17-ranker prospect in time for Monday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

Clemens, 26, reportedly got the call while Toledo was traveling by bus to Columbus for Monday night’s game against the Clippers.

He got off the bus and headed to Detroit.

Clemens, a left-handed hitter who plays both infield and outfield, is the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens and has batted .283 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs so far for the Mud Hens. He was added to the Tigers roster during the 2021 season but has yet to see any action in a Major League game. He was drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft.

First pitch for the series opener in Detroit is at 1:10 p.m.

Ready for launch!#Tigers No. 17 prospect per @MLBPipeline INF/OF Kody Clemens has been recalled from Triple A Toledo. pic.twitter.com/owmb9CluBU — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 30, 2022

