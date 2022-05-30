Plane makes emergency landing in Gratiot County farm field

ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - It was a scary scene for a pilot and a passenger as a plane in Gratiot County had to make an emergency landing Saturday.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office says a possible fuel pump issue is to blame.

During a flight from Brighton to Newberry the plane had mechanical issues. The pilot attempted to land at the Gratiot Community Airport around 10:30 p.m.

However, as the situation evolved, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a farm field.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot is a 40-year-old man and the passenger was a 39-year-old woman. Both were able to walk away with no injuries.

