May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Plane makes emergency landing in Gratiot County farm field

Plane makes emergency landing in Gratiot County
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHICA, Mich. (WILX) - It was a scary scene for a pilot and a passenger as a plane in Gratiot County had to make an emergency landing Saturday.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office says a possible fuel pump issue is to blame.

Read: ‘Now is the time’ -- Student takes MSU classes to heart, opens own business

During a flight from Brighton to Newberry the plane had mechanical issues. The pilot attempted to land at the Gratiot Community Airport around 10:30 p.m.

However, as the situation evolved, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a farm field.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot is a 40-year-old man and the passenger was a 39-year-old woman. Both were able to walk away with no injuries.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police search for carjacking suspect
Lansing Police arrest two, search for suspect after multiple carjacking incidents
Fireworks generic
Michigan’s legal fireworks window
Joseph Ryan Vojnoski, 18, is now facing charges for the threat and using a computer to commit a...
‘I want to shoot up a school for real’ - Michigan teen facing charges for threat in wake of Texas shooting
Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event
‘Jackson’s most famous landmark’ -- The Cascades open with fireworks Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating accident
2 people hurt in Lansing car crash
2 injured in Lansing car crash
Plane makes emergency landing in Gratiot County
2 people hurt in Lansing car crash
2 people hurt in Lansing car crash