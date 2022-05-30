Owosso gym honors veterans with Murphy Workout Challenge

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A gym in Owosso lifted up military veterans Monday by lifting weights.

The Fitness Coliseum hosted the Murphy Workout Challenge in honor of Memorial Day. The challenge is one mile run, 100 pushups, 200 pullups, 300 squats and another mile run -- all in a weighted vest.

Gym owner Brianna Carrol said the challenge is named after Lt. Michael Murphy.

“He was in Operation Red Wings and got killed in action in 2005,” said veteran Nathan Ferguson.

“It’s something that he did that we do now to kind of remember him,” Carrol said.

The challenge is grueling, but Carrol said if you can’t complete it, it’s the thought that counts.

“Honoring those who have sacrificed for us and kind of give us a little bit of suffering and rough time in this weekend when you know we should be remembering those who did those amazing things and sacrificed for us,” Carrol said.

She said it’s about remembering those who have passed and those who are still with us.

“We do have actually several veterans in our gym,” Carrol said. “Nate is here today.”

Ferguson served for five years.

“For me personally, I didn’t have any friends that died in combat but I have a couple that committed suicide,” Ferguson said. “So, doing it for them mostly.”

Ferguson said it’s important to celebrate service members who have died.

“I believe that’s exactly what they would want us to do,” Ferguson said. “To go out, to have fun and to do what we like to do.”

“We wouldn’t be able to do this, live this life, have this business, do the fitness that we like to do, without all of you who have made that sacrifice,” Carrol said.

The Fitness Coliseum plans to host the event again on Memorial Day 2023.

