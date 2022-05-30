May is for Miracles
In My View: The Softball Classic begins Tuesday

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Softball Classic begins tomorrow night delayed one week by weather.

It’s more than 40 years old and for years it was dominated by Eaton Rapids. That school is back but the field of eight has many hopeful contenders.

An intriguing opening round matchup has Portland St. Pat’s vs. Holt, both teams very good. And sophomore Rylee Scheurer of St. Pat’s just may be the best player in the field despite her age. See for yourself.

