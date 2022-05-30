May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Michigan wins 2022 Big Ten Baseball Tournament

Michigan gets an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament
From left to right, Michigan players Jaylen Jones, Avery Goldensoph and Cameron Weston...
From left to right, Michigan players Jaylen Jones, Avery Goldensoph and Cameron Weston celebrate after pitcher Jacob Denner (not shown) struck out Rutgers with the bases loaded to close the sixth inning of the NCAA college Big Ten baseball championship game Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Charles Schwalb Field in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines beat all higher-seeded teams at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska to win the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2015, sealing the victory with a 10-4 thumping over 2-seeded Rutgers in the final game.

The Wolverines started by beating 4-ranked Illinois in the early hours of Friday morning, then followed that up with a win over Maryland before playing two games against Iowa, winning the second to move on to the title game.

They then scored first and didn’t look back in the final game.

Michigan outscored their opponents 23-5 on Sunday over their two games.

Michigan gets an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament, they’ll learn their fate on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police search for carjacking suspect
Lansing Police arrest two, search for suspect after multiple carjacking incidents
Fireworks generic
Michigan’s legal fireworks window
Joseph Ryan Vojnoski, 18, is now facing charges for the threat and using a computer to commit a...
‘I want to shoot up a school for real’ - Michigan teen facing charges for threat in wake of Texas shooting
Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event
‘Jackson’s most famous landmark’ -- The Cascades open with fireworks Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Michigan head coach Erik Bakich. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Michigan baseball takes down Illinois -- at 3 a.m.
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Pistons in Paris: Detroit to face Chicago in 2023 Paris Game
Golf returns to Jackson Field in Lansing
Golf returns to Jackson Field in Lansing
Softball
Softball Classic Postponed To Next Week