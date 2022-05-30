Michigan wins 2022 Big Ten Baseball Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines beat all higher-seeded teams at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska to win the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2015, sealing the victory with a 10-4 thumping over 2-seeded Rutgers in the final game.

The Wolverines started by beating 4-ranked Illinois in the early hours of Friday morning, then followed that up with a win over Maryland before playing two games against Iowa, winning the second to move on to the title game.

They then scored first and didn’t look back in the final game.

Michigan outscored their opponents 23-5 on Sunday over their two games.

Michigan gets an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament, they’ll learn their fate on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

