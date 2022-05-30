May is for Miracles
Michigan baseball wins Big Ten, heads to NCAA tournament

It’s also Michigan’s 13th Big Ten title this year.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WILX) - The Michigan Wolverines managed to make it all the way to the Big Ten Tournament finals as the 5th seed.

They beat Illinois, Maryland, and Iowa – the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th seeded teams, last week, before facing off against Rutgers Sunday night. The game against Illinois didn’t wrap up until after 3 a.m. EST.

It was a tough battle, but Michigan was able to take home the win, beating Rutgers 10-4. The tournament title is Michigan’s 10th in program history and first since 2015. It’s also Michigan’s 13th Big Ten title this year.

The win not only gives them the Big Ten Tournament win but also sets them on course to play in the NCAA tournament. The selection show for the NCAA tournament is Monday at noon.

