Memorial Day Weekend drowning victim recovered from Michigan lake

Authorities said he was not wearing a lifejacket
A 39-year-old man from Ohio drowned in Michigan on May 29, 2022.
A 39-year-old man from Ohio drowned in Michigan on May 29, 2022.
By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANITOU BEACH, Mich. (WILX) - The body of a man who drowned on Devil’s Lake was located by authorities Monday.

Original Story: ‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident

According to authorities, divers were able to locate the man’s body Monday afternoon at about 5 p.m. Police identified him as Thomas O’Leary, a 39-year-old from Sylvania, Ohio.

According to authorities, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was called Sunday to Devil’s Lake in Manitou Beach, Michigan for a possible drowning at about 2 p.m.

LCSO deputies said two families from Sylvania, Ohio, rented a cottage on Devil’s Lake for the Memorial Day weekend. The families were out tubing with their children Sunday. Authorities said O’Leary was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter when they fell off the tube. The child was wearing a life vest and has no medical issues, but O’Leary did not return to the surface. He was not wearing a lifejacket at the time.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.

Efforts were made to locate O’Leary Sunday evening and into Monday. Law enforcement from multiple agencies were called in to assist with the search. His body was located Monday afternoon.

