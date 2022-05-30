Hundreds remember fallen heroes across Mid-Michigan

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of communities across Mid-Michigan to reflect on this Memorial Day.

For many, these parades are a way to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms.

“I feel this is the least I can do,” said Sue Shaw.

The Eaton Rapids Memorial Day parade has been a tradition for her for more than half a century.

“I want to support our fallen heroes and our heroes that are still doing their duty,” said Shaw.

It’s a tradition that’s special for the small town.

“The fact they do it with such grace and honor and celebrate. It is a celebration and it’s shown in our parade,” said Shaw.

“It gives you goosebumps,” said Sue Jamison. “I think it’s one of the parades that are quieter, a little more subdued. There’s a time to celebrate and there’s time to do a memorial. This is Memorial Day, we need to thank those who made our time here free.”

“It’s the community gathering of everyone together. The fellowship that we do together to support and honor those people. This community is very strong in that,” said Sandy Halsey.

Sandy Halsey said the parade is also a reminder to stop and reflect.

“Many times we as people, human beings tend to take our freedoms for granted and we should not,” said Halsey.

There was also a ceremony at the new newly renovated G.A.R. Island Park with wreath-laying and a gun salute.

