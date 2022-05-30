Early morning shooting in Lansing sends two to hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Lansing.

Lansing Police responded to the shooting near the corner of Deerfield Avenue and Cabot Drive, around 12:30 Monday morning. As of 6 a.m., a 19-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 21-year-old man is listed as stable.

If you have any information please call, Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

