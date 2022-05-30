May is for Miracles
Early morning shooting in Lansing sends two to hospital

It happened near the corner of Deerfield Avenue and Cabot Drive.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Lansing.

Lansing Police responded to the shooting near the corner of Deerfield Avenue and Cabot Drive, around 12:30 Monday morning. As of 6 a.m., a 19-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 21-year-old man is listed as stable.

If you have any information please call, Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

