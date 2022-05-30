May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Courts have lawsuits from 3 Republicans barred from ballot

Two more Republican candidates for governor are suing to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, just days before the lineup must be settled
Craig speaks to an audience at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub.
Craig speaks to an audience at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub.(WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more Republican candidates for governor are suing to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, just days before the lineup must be settled.

James Craig filed a lawsuit Friday night in the Court of Claims while Michael Markey went to the Court of Appeals on Sunday.

They were declared ineligible last week, the result of a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers. State election officials said they didn't meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures on petitions.

Perry Johnson and Donna Brandenburg also didn't make the ballot. Johnson filed a lawsuit Friday.

There seems to be no dispute that fraudulent signatures were turned in by paid circulators, though there’s no evidence that the candidates were aware of the scam.

The candidates want courts to order the board to put them on the ballot. They said the elections bureau should have inspected petitions line by line.

In Johnson's case, the appeals court said it could make a decision Tuesday.

Five other Republican candidates landed a ballot spot, including Tudor Dixon, a former conservative TV news host who has the backing of Betsy DeVos, head of the U.S. Education Department during the Trump administration.

Craig, a former Detroit police chief, has significant name recognition in southeastern Michigan, especially Detroit. But it’s not clear how much that will help in a Republican primary. Detroit voters typically go for Democrats.

Most Read

‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating accident
Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot
2 Michigan Republican candidates for Governor rejected from ballot appealing in ‘rocket docket’
2 people hurt in Lansing car crash
2 injured in Lansing car crash
13-year-old dead, 3 wounded after multiple Grand Rapids shootings
Two people are in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Lansing.
Early morning shooting in Lansing sends two to hospital

Latest News

Larry Nassar faces more than 100 years in jail. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
No charges for agents in botched Larry Nassar probe
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Oxford students walk out to support Robb school in Texas
Lansing Capitol in Springtime 5-2-15. Photo credit: Tracy Maher.
Board: Michigan GOP governor hopefuls ineligible for ballot
File photo
Candelario’s homer in 10th lifts Tigers in 4-2 win vs. Twins