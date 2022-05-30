Communities across Mid-Michigan honor veterans for Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Memorial Day celebrations were held across all of Michigan.

“The success of our state and nation would not be possible without the brave soldiers who served in our armed forces and who have lost their lives while defending our freedoms,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I urge all Michiganders to take part in honoring our nation’s fallen heroes. Attend a Memorial Day parade, display the American flag in your yard or seek out a local Memorial Day event and express your appreciation and thanks to the families who have lost loved ones.”

In Meridian Township, a ceremony was held at the Glendale Cemetery, located on Mount Hope Road, where flowers and flags decorate the graves of fallen soldiers. The Meridian Community Band performed a musical tribute with a local Boy Scouts troop leading the Color Guard.

The Meridian Township Clerk said it’s all about remembering those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

“It’s a sacrifice for the whole family when someone commits themselves to join the service,” said Clerk Deborah Guthrie. “And so really the community coming together is showing our family members how much it means to us that their children, grand-children, and great-grand children have decided to put their lives on the line so that we can enjoy our freedom”.

In Holt, families waved American Flags during Monday’s parade on Aurelius Road. A dedication ceremony by the Veterans of Foreign Wars honored fallen service members.

Spring Arbor celebrated with some family-friendly events Monday as Arbor Church hosted arts, crafts, games and face-paintings for children. A Memorial Day Parade topped off the festivities.

“This is something that we always look forward to. It has a very hometown feel, it’s a really great community to come out,” said resident Cassie Van Norder. “They always do a really good parade and the church having all of these activities for the kids is definitely a bonus.”

People could decorate their own parade float for a chance to win a price. In addition to performances from people in the community, the parade included marching bands and historic vehicles.

In Saint Johns, a special ceremony was held at the Mount Rest Cemetery, where the Saint John’s Honor Guard and the Saint John’s High School marching band participated in the Memorial Day Service.

