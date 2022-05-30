Carjacking suspects arrested in Lansing within hour of incident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen vehicle, a handgun and two suspected carjackers were located and arrested within an hour of the incident in Lansing.

According to authorities, police officers were flagged down by a victim who had been carjacked at gunpoint Sunday. Police said a description of the stolen vehicle and the two suspects were sent to officers in the area. Within an hour, police said an officer was able to locate the stolen vehicle behind a business on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard with the suspects still inside.

Police said both suspects were arrested and the handgun used in the armed robbery were recovered.

