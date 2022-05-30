May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Carjacking suspects arrested in Lansing within hour of incident

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen vehicle, a handgun and two suspected carjackers were located and arrested within an hour of the incident in Lansing.

According to authorities, police officers were flagged down by a victim who had been carjacked at gunpoint Sunday. Police said a description of the stolen vehicle and the two suspects were sent to officers in the area. Within an hour, police said an officer was able to locate the stolen vehicle behind a business on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard with the suspects still inside.

Police said both suspects were arrested and the handgun used in the armed robbery were recovered.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident
It happened near the corner of Deerfield Avenue and Cabot Drive.
Early morning shooting in Lansing hospitalizes 2
2 Michigan Republican candidates for Governor rejected from ballot appealing in ‘rocket docket’
2 people hurt in Lansing car crash
2 injured in Lansing car crash
13-year-old dead, 3 wounded after multiple Grand Rapids shootings

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Tuesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
Assault in Eaton County hospitalizes 2, suspect taken into custody
Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal 2-motorcycle collision in Hillsdale County
‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident