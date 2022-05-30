May is for Miracles
Assault in Eaton County hospitalizes 2, suspect taken into custody

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 36-year-old man was taken into police custody Monday morning in connection with a felonious assault earlier that day.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers responded to an unknown 911 call near the intersection of Billwood Highway and North Canal Road, just south of Lansing Road, at about 1 a.m. Police said when they arrived, they found two victims who were sent to nearby hospital for treatment.

Hours later, a 36-year-old man from Potterville was arrested. Police said he had left the scene before officers arrived.

The man was lodged at the Eaton County Jail on two counts of felonious assault. Police said additional charges might be possible.

