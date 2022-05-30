Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal 2-motorcycle collision in Hillsdale County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision near the Michigan-Ohio border killed one motorcyclist and hospitalized another Friday night.

According to authorities, it happened at about 10:30 p.m. Police said witnesses reported two motorcycles driving “recklessly at high speeds” southbound on Waldron Road, near Territorial Road, when both motorcycles left the roadway and crashed.

Both motorcyclists were transported to a hospital for their injuries. Police said neither were wearing helmets.

Police said a 69-year-old from Hudson died Saturday from his injuries and a 46-year-old man (also from Hudson) remains hospitalized.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

