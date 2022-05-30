2 injured in Lansing car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Lansing.

The crash happened at the intersection of Miller Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Read: Plane makes emergency landing in Gratiot County farm field

Lansing Police said one driver ran a red light on Miller Road, crashing into a vehicle on MLK. Alcohol is not thought to have been a factor in the crash. Both women were transported to a nearby hospital following the crash.

Despite the severity of damage to the vehicles involved in the crash, both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.