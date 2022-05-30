May is for Miracles
2 injured in Lansing car crash

2 people hurt in Lansing car crash
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Lansing.

The crash happened at the intersection of Miller Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Alcohol is not thought to have been a factor in the crash.

Lansing Police said one driver ran a red light on Miller Road, crashing into a vehicle on MLK. Alcohol is not thought to have been a factor in the crash. Both women were transported to a nearby hospital following the crash.

Despite the severity of damage to the vehicles involved in the crash, both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

