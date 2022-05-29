May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Police: Kidnapped woman causes car crash; suspect arrested

Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping....
Police say the driver involved in a single-car crash was arrested on accusations of kidnapping. His alleged victim, a passenger in the car, caused the crash that resulted in his arrest.(Source: Gray News)
By Raghad Hamad and Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Florida responded to a single-car crash that resulted in the arrest of a man for kidnapping.

The crash happened around 4:29 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. The driver involved was arrested for allegedly taking a woman against her will.

Police say the victim was a passenger and caused the vehicle to crash, WCTV reports.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was medically cleared and taken to Leon County Jail, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police search for carjacking suspect
Lansing Police arrest two, search for suspect after multiple carjacking incidents
Joseph Ryan Vojnoski, 18, is now facing charges for the threat and using a computer to commit a...
‘I want to shoot up a school for real’ - Michigan teen facing charges for threat in wake of Texas shooting
Fireworks generic
Michigan’s legal fireworks window
Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

Latest News

British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge actor Kevin Spacey with four...
Kevin Spacey to face 4 sexual assault charges in Britain
The 25-year-old suspect is facing animal cruelty charges.
Four dogs died in car while woman ate lunch, police say
The cause of the blast is still being investigated.
5 people, including 4 kids, killed in Pa. house explosion
Armando Barron, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to life without...
Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case