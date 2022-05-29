May is for Miracles
Former Red Wing may lose care after Michigan insurance change

(Dmitry Grushin | 123RF)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) - Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov is in danger of losing the round-the-clock medical care he has had since he nearly died in a 1997 limousine crash while celebrating the team’s championship.

The disabled former defenseman is the public face of a predicament facing roughly 18,000 Michigan residents who suffered serious traffic injuries. Because of a bipartisan law that took effect last summer, they have lost their state-funded, unlimited lifetime medical care that every Michigan driver used to have to pay into by law.

Although the change to the law helped lower Michigan car insurance rates, which had been the nation’s highest, it has left Konstantinov and others who relied on it with worse options.

