13-year-old dead, 3 wounded after multiple Grand Rapids shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 13-year-old is dead following a shooting incident in Grand Rapids’s West Grand neighborhood.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) said officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest, and had him taken to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the boy died from his wound. His name is being withheld pending notification of the family. According to police the 13-year-old and another child, also 13, were playing with the gun when it went off. The second 13-year-old has been taken into custody.

Then, at approximately 11:45 p.m., GRPD officers were called again to the scene of an apparent shooting. This was in the 300 block of Cedar St NE, where there were reports of multiple shots fired.

GRPD said that upon arrival officers located three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigation into that incident is ongoing.

“Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer,” GRPD told News 10.

Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380 while tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

