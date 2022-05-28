May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Memorial Day Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road.

AAA is offering free rides and tows with a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Due to COVID, there can only be one person per car and that person must be masked. Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance.

More information can be found on the official AAA website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Joseph Ryan Vojnoski, 18, is now facing charges for the threat and using a computer to commit a...
‘I want to shoot up a school for real’ - Michigan teen facing charges for threat in wake of Texas shooting
Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Michigan nurse pleads guilty to tampering with hospital fentanyl

Latest News

Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot
Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot
Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event
Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event
Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event
Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot