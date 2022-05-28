May is for Miracles
New Mason Police Chief sworn in

New Mason Chief of Police sworn in
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Mason officially has a new Chief of Police.

Mark Wirggelsworth was sworn in Saturday. He was chosen for the job back in April.

Read: Lansing Police searching for carjacking suspect

If his name sounds familiar it’s because he’s the son of Gene Wriggelsworth, the longtime sheriff in Ingham County. He’s also the brother of Scott Wriggelsworth, the current Ingham County Sheriff.

Mark Wriggelsworth is currently a Captain in the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. In a mutual agreement between the two departments, Wrigglesworth will split his duties between Eaton County and Mason until October.

