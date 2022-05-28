May is for Miracles
Michigan’s legal fireworks window

Fireworks allowed Saturday and Sunday
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks can be set off legally in Michigan Saturday and Sunday.

State law guarantees you can use them the weekend before Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. Cities and townships cannot ban them as long as you’re on your own private property.

You can’t be on the sidewalk, or in the street, which is considered public property. Fireworks are not allowed on Monday, Memorial Day.

The next guaranteed legal fireworks window is June 29 through July 4.

