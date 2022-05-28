Michigan campers happy to have s’more normalcy this Memorial Day Weekend

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to the summer.

If you thought you’d be done with traffic after your road trip, you’d be wrong if you’re going to a camp ground -- there are lines of campers waiting to get their spot for the holiday weekend.

“We have been waiting all winter long to go camping,” Julie King said. “Even the dog down here who’s sleeping.”

For the King family, it felt like this day would never come. Alexis King wasted no time to start a fire.

“You want to make sure that the wood is dry because the more dry the wood is, the better the fire will be,” Alexis King said.

She said once you learn, you can’t forget. Even after two years hunkered down due to the COVID pandemic, she said it feels good to start off summer like she used to.

“For us, it was really hard because when the pandemic first hit, we couldn’t camp for Memorial Weekend and that’s the kick-off for summer,” she said.

Like many families, the Kings did camp during the past few summers. In fact, a lot of people did. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the 2021 summer broke records and reservations for 2022 are already up to 92% occupancy at state parks.

Julie said last summer just didn’t feel the same.

“It felt very hunkered down,” she said. “You didn’t feel safe even going to the playground.”

But Alexis said she knows the 2022 summer will be different.

“It feels amazing because I feel like I’ve been so closed off with COVID and all that,” Alexis said. “So now that I get to make new friends, it just feels like I was a bird let out of it’s cage.”

Some campers said that if Memorial Day Weekend sets the tone for the rest of summer, they’re confident it will be a good one.

