Lansing Police arrest two, search for additional suspect after multiple carjacking incidents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Memorial Day weekend got off to a rough start for some in Mid-Michigan, with two carjacking incidents Friday evening.

Lansing Police said Friday night two women were carjacked. The incident happend around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Willow.

Read: New Mason Police Chief sworn in

They said a vehicle was taken by two teenaged males. The stolen vehicle was spotted on in the south side of Lansing and the juveniles were taken into custody. A handgun was recovered during the arrest.

The juveniles have been lodged at youth hall.

Only four hours earlier was an attempted carjacking, and police are still searching for that suspect.

It happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Hillcrest Street. Police said the suspect fired a gun, but nobody was hurt.

Lansing Police told News 10 they believe they know who the suspect is and are currently trying to locate them.

If you believe you have information that may help police locate the suspect, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.