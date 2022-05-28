‘Jackson’s most famous landmark’ -- The Cascades open with fireworks Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a sure sign of summer in Mid-Michigan when Jackson County Parks open up some of their most popular attractions. Memorial Day weekend The Cascades, located within Sparks Foundation County Park, will open up.

That includes the Splash Pad and Campgrounds.

Read: Michigan campers happy to have s’more normalcy this Memorial Day Weekend

The Cascades are named for an illuminated, colorful, man-made waterfall amplified by fireworks stands out on summer nights in Jackson. County officials say that the landmark attacts people from all over.

“For more than 85 years, The Cascades has captivated locals and visitors from around the world,” County officials wrote on the park’s website. “Jackson’s most famous landmark, under the management of the Jackson County Parks Department, promises to amaze and delight for generations to come.”

Cascade fireworks start at 6 p.m. Saturday. The event includes live entertainment, food trucks and other activities for familes to enjoy throughout the night.

For prices and a schedule of events, check out Jackson Parks and Recreation’s website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.