Schools Rule: A unique internship opportunity for Michiganders

By Claudia Sella
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is helping students who may have a difficult time finding a job get on the right track for the future.

Before Kamri Robison graduated, her teacher told her about a program she might like.

“She wanted me to try it,” Robison said. “So I gave it a try and here I am.”

She applied for Consumers Energy’s Project SEARCH -- a program that prepares students with learning challenges for the work force.

“I was ready and very confident,” Robison said. “But I was very shy meeting new people and stuff.”

Robison spent the last year with six interns working with employees in classroom and hands-on education. She said she’s said to see the internship come to an end.

“This program is amazing,” Robison said. “It’s very different and I learned a lot of things about the program and I would definitely do it again.”

She said it was a learning experience that gave her confidence, something officials saw too. She was hired right out of the program and two other students also secured jobs.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

