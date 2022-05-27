Schools Rule: A unique internship opportunity for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is helping students who may have a difficult time finding a job get on the right track for the future.

Before Kamri Robison graduated, her teacher told her about a program she might like.

“She wanted me to try it,” Robison said. “So I gave it a try and here I am.”

She applied for Consumers Energy’s Project SEARCH -- a program that prepares students with learning challenges for the work force.

“I was ready and very confident,” Robison said. “But I was very shy meeting new people and stuff.”

Robison spent the last year with six interns working with employees in classroom and hands-on education. She said she’s said to see the internship come to an end.

“This program is amazing,” Robison said. “It’s very different and I learned a lot of things about the program and I would definitely do it again.”

She said it was a learning experience that gave her confidence, something officials saw too. She was hired right out of the program and two other students also secured jobs.

