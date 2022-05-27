May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Now Desk at Noon - Flood advisory in effect ahead of a great-looking weekend, plus robotic finger, and ‘beer-coal’

By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as a flood advisory is in effect. The rest of the weekend looks great though!

Plus, a company creates a robotic ‘sixth finger’ and a company introduces ‘beer coal’ just in time for summer cookouts.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Michigan nurse pleads guilty to tampering with hospital fentanyl
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 5/27/2022 Midday
it's Colton.
NOT JUSTIN
Michigan head coach Erik Bakich. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Michigan baseball takes down Illinois -- at 3 a.m.
In fairness, it was only 2:17 a.m. local time.
Michigan baseball takes down Illinois -- at 3 a.m.