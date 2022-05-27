In My View: The Big Ten baseball tournament is an embarrassment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten baseball tournament being seen on television this weekend in Omaha is an embarrassment to the league and the sport.

Nothing but empty seats. It needs to move to a conference site whether the field is reduced or not. Softball plays on campus sites with much better acceptance with more atmosphere with more fans in the stands.

Big Ten baseball needs to make a similar change in my view.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.