May is for Miracles
In My View: The Big Ten baseball tournament is an embarrassment

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten baseball tournament being seen on television this weekend in Omaha is an embarrassment to the league and the sport.

Nothing but empty seats. It needs to move to a conference site whether the field is reduced or not. Softball plays on campus sites with much better acceptance with more atmosphere with more fans in the stands.

Big Ten baseball needs to make a similar change in my view.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

