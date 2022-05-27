Mid-Michigan could see fewer fireworks Memorial Day Weekend due to supply chain issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders might see fewer small-scale fireworks over Memorial Day Weekend.

Many towns have fun fireworks displays over Memorial Day Weekend. Unfortunately, many are having to break the tradition in 2022.

James Stajos is the president of Pro Fireworks in Lansing. He said supply chain issues have made it impossible for many groups to get their hands on larger-scale fireworks.

“The cities reach out to us and most of their shows have been canceled,” said Stajos. “Most of your smaller shows -- or anything under 20,000 -- they won’t shoot. And if you weren’t existing customers, the ones who do have fireworks won’t even take on new clients right now.”

Stajos said getting stuff shipped is difficult and you have to order a lot of product months in advance. That’s why you probably won’t see as many pop-up fireworks tents this summer.

“There’s going to be a lot less. A lot of those guys try to order one or two containers and they’re just not able to do it,” Stajos said.

Even with the shortage, the reason Stajos has a supply is because he had to charter his own shipping container.

“We chartered whole vessels over,” Stajos said. “So we have tons of supply. Boats full of solely fireworks.”

