Michigan teen facing charges for school threat in wake of Texas shooting

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are taking every threat seriously after the school shooting in Texas.

Just hours after that horrific attack, a Michigan high school student threatened to shoot up a school. He is now facing charges for the threat and using a computer to commit a crime.

18-year-old Joseph Ryan Vojnoski was arraigned Thursday in the district court in Shelby Township.

Police say, Vojnoski made a post on Instagram Tuesday night from his home in Michigan and sent it to someone in Texas. In the post, Vojnoski said, “I want to shoot up a school for real.”

Law enforcement in Texas was called and an investigation traced the post back to Vojnoski in Michigan.

“When somebody is speaking about doing it, and almost simultaneously when this was done, why wouldn’t we think that threat is going to be carried out? More importantly, the fact that the guns were found,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Vojnoski’s bond is set at $200,000. If released, he will be ordered to full-time home confinement.

