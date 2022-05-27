Michigan State University offering paid research opportunity for children with anxiety
Published: May. 27, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is offering a paid research study opportunity for children who have anxiety.
MSU researchers are doing a play camp experience for four and five year-olds, plus their parents. The camp itself is five sessions across four weeks.
If you would like to learn more, email KidPower@MSU.edu or call 517-432-4428.
