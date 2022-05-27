Michigan State Police welcomes 19 new recruits to join the ranks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) welcomed 19 recruits at their 141st Trooper Recruit School graduation Friday.

The graduates were already licensed officers working with other departments across the state of Michigan. This is the first time MSP has held a trooper school for licensed police officers. The graduates were made up of two women and 17 young men.

“At a time when solidifying the growing relationships with the communities that we serve is critically important, I am confident that with your contributions and our high standards, we will continue to build on our reputation,” said Colonel Joe Gasper, State Police Director.

The relationship between the public and the police has gotten more strained over the last two years, and Friday’s trooper school graduates said they hope to fix it.

“With the civil unrest going on and a lot of the public’s lack of trust, I think now is the best time to come in to this field because we need to earn that back,” said Aaron Griffin, Trooper School Graduate.

Griffin joined the Michigan State Police because he said, in his opinion, now is when good troopers are needed the most. He has one primary goal as he moves into the job -- “keeping and maintaining the public’s trust because the public gives us the right to protect and serve them, and to uphold the laws, and they’re trusting us to do that.”

And their families have concerns of their own in the midst of their support. Some said that because we live in a different world today, you should really have a passion for seeing the good in people when coming into this field of work. Griffin’s uncle, Charley Macintosh, agrees.

“You gotta be strong. You gotta have good core beliefs, believe in the man upstairs, and believe in yourself, and have a good surrounding of people around you because you’re gonna need support,” Macintosh said. “It’s a dirty job out there.”

The recruits were sworn in on May 27, 2022 by Colonel Joe Gasper. After graduation, the new troopers will be reporting to their assigned MSP posts across the state.

