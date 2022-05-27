May is for Miracles
Michigan State Police to increase patrols over Memorial Day Weekend

By Jace Harper
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Memorial Day Weekend means a lot of traffic on the highways, that’s why Michigan State Police are asking drivers to keep the roads safe.

MSP Lt. Brian Oleksyk said Memorial Day Weekend is a busy weekend for department and that’s why they plan on having more troopers on the highways.

He said they are concentrating on aggressive driving, people not wearing seatbelts and speeding.

Oleksyk said 12 people were killed in collisions in Michigan over Memorial Day Weekend 2020, so he’s asking all drivers to be defensive to avoid any incidents.

“This is a weekend where we want to get our message out for people to drive safe, be patient, wear your seatbelt -- because it does save lives -- and enjoy your weekend,” Oleksyk said.

He added troopers will also be on the lookout for people who are drinking and driving.

