Michigan State Police graduates taking ethics, cultural diversity, implicit bias training on patrol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 19 new state troopers graduated Friday from the Michigan State Police 141st Trooper Recruit School. It was the department’s first recruit school for licensed police officers, a unique program designed to take on recruits who already have policing experience and teach them advanced techniques.

The ceremony was held in Lansing, with Governor Gretchen Whitmer as the keynote speaker. Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, administered the Oath of Office to the 19 individuals who begin their assignments at posts across the state next week.

The curriculum reflects many of the priorities Michigan State Police said they would adopt following increases in public demand for fair policing.

Background: Michigan State Police pledge change after study finds racial disparities in traffic stops

“I commend you on your admirable decision to serve in this noble profession, and to continue contributing to our great state by joining the ranks of the Michigan State Police, one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation,” said Governor Whitmer. “Public service is a calling that comes with great responsibility. I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us all safe in our homes and neighborhoods. As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me and I will keep working with the MSP to reduce crime and keep families safe.”

The 141st Trooper Recruit School began on March 20, with 20 prospective troopers, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. The training is accelerated, designed to take advantage of the recruit’s prior experience. Recruits received advanced training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.

“We are honored to welcome our 19 newest troopers and know they will continue our tradition of delivering the best in public safety and community services,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This class was the first of its kind for the Michigan State Police, created specifically to attract licensed police officers as law enforcement agencies across the country struggle to attract qualified candidates.”

There are approximately 1,200 Michigan State Police troopers assigned statewide. Including other positions, there are a total of 1,900 enlisted members in the MSP.

The next recruit school, the 142nd Trooper Recruit School, is anticipated to begin on June 26, 2022, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. The MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools, including the 143rd Trooper Recruit School, slated to begin Jan 15, 2023.

Persons interested in learning more may visit the State of Michigan’s website for information on how to apply.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.