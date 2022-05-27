May is for Miracles
Michigan baseball takes down Illinois -- at 3 a.m.

In fairness, it was only 2:17 a.m. local time.
In fairness, it was only 2:17 a.m. local time.
By Seth Wells and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Nebr. (WILX) - It’s not every day that you get to watch the end of a baseball game when just before dawn, but that’s what happened Friday as the Michigan baseball team played well into the night during their first-round game in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wolverines took down Illinois 7-5 but the game didn’t wrap up until 3:17 a.m. EST.

The game was being played in Omaha, Nebraska so it was 2:17 local time - still a very long night. Due to the games before them, this one didn’t even start until just before midnight eastern time.

Michigan will now play top seed Maryland in the second round of the tournament on Friday at 10 p.m. EST.

In fairness, it was only 2:17 a.m. local time.
