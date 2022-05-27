MDOT suspends some construction work for holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a million Michiganders are expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)wants to make the ride smoother.

MDOT is suspending construction work for the long holiday weekend.

However, are some closures that will stay in place including:

I-69 in Clinton and Eaton counties.

I-496 in Ingham County.

and US-127 in Ingham and Jackson counties.

Despite the high price of gas, 80% of Americans are planning a road trip this summer. Of those making plans for the long Memorial Day Weekend, more than half plan to travel by car.

