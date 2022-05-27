May is for Miracles
Advertisement

MDOT suspends some construction work for holiday weekend

Despite the high price of gas, 80% of Americans are planning a road trip this summer.
Despite the high price of gas, 80% of Americans are planning a road trip this summer.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a million Michiganders are expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)wants to make the ride smoother.

MDOT is suspending construction work for the long holiday weekend.

However, are some closures that will stay in place including:

  • I-69 in Clinton and Eaton counties.
  • I-496 in Ingham County.
  • and US-127 in Ingham and Jackson counties.

Despite the high price of gas, 80% of Americans are planning a road trip this summer. Of those making plans for the long Memorial Day Weekend, more than half plan to travel by car.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Michigan nurse pleads guilty to tampering with hospital fentanyl
Michigan Department of Treasury warn residents of collections scam

Latest News

Despite the high price of gas, 80% of Americans are planning a road trip this summer.
MDOT suspends some construction work for holiday weekend
Attorney General Nessel to investigate 5 gubernatorial campaigns
Authorities are taking every threat seriously after the school shooting in Texas.
‘I want to shoot up a school for real’ - Michigan teen facing charges for threat in wake of Texas shooting
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan’s State Board of Canvassers disqualify GOP candidates from ballot
It comes after a scathing report from the US Inspector General sharply criticized the FBI’s...
FBI agents accused of failing to act on Nassar complaints will not be prosecuted