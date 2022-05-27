Mark Wriggelsworth sworn in as Mason Chief of Police

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mark Wriggelsworth was officially sworn in Thursday as Mason’s new Chief of Police.

The city had announced Wriggelsworth was chosen for the job in April. The city confirmed he had been sworn in on social media Friday morning.

The new police chief is the son of Gene Wriggelsworth, who was the longtime sheriff in Ingham County, and the brother of Scott Wriggelsworth, the current Ingham County Sheriff.

Wriggelsworth has only been in Mason since April 4, working part-time. However, he has more than two decades of law enforcement experience. He’s been serving in Eaton County since 1997, going from patrol deputy, to lieutenant, to captain and now chief.

