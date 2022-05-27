May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light announced Thursday it has decided to retire the Chili Cook-Off.

According to a social media post, the BWL said the decision was made after “much discussion and thought.”

“We appreciate the support this community has provided the event over the past 24 years,” the post read. “Thank you to everyone who has attended, sponsored and participated over the years.”

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Michigan gang leader sentenced, openly advocated for race war
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Police lights
Connecting police of the past to the officers of the future
Mark Latunski
Trial date set for Michigan man accused of murder, cannibalism
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Christian Davis
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Christian Davis
Trial date set for Michigan man accused of murder, cannibalism