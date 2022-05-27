Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light announced Thursday it has decided to retire the Chili Cook-Off.
According to a social media post, the BWL said the decision was made after “much discussion and thought.”
“We appreciate the support this community has provided the event over the past 24 years,” the post read. “Thank you to everyone who has attended, sponsored and participated over the years.”
