On The Job Report: 5/27/2022

At Home Electronics of Lansing, we have been repairing televisions for 30 years and we introduced home appliance service about 5 years ago.

As a result of growth, we have an opening position for an appliance technician:

Full or part time

Flexible hours

Competitive pay

Paid Holidays

Paid Time Off (after first year)

Requirements:

Experience is welcome, but not necessary. We are willing to train the right candidate!

* Valid drivers license required * Must pass drug test and background check

How to Apply: If interested, please send a resume to helansing@comcast.net, or stop in our shop and fill out an application.

We look forward to speaking with you!

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/33266669

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 33266669

Business Services Officer

CAPITAL AREA MICHIGAN WORKS!

Salary: $50,000-60,000/year

Description:

As our Business Services Officer, you will help local employers recruit and retain workers so that their businesses can thrive in this region. Every day, you will communicate with employers, solve problems, and bridge skill gaps to meet current labor market needs.

About Us

Capital Area Michigan Works! partners with businesses in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties to develop recruiting and retention strategies, and we partner with job seekers to enhance education and career opportu-nities. Our Business Services Team currently consists of 2 Business Services Officers (housed at CAMW! Lan-sing), an Apprenticeship Success Coordinator, a Business Services Assistant, and the Executive Director of the Capital Area IT Council.

In a typical day, you might:

Proactively develop relationships with employers

Customize recruiting strategies to find qualified candidates

Coordinate job fairs

Connect employers with training, retention, apprenticeship, and funding resources

Collaborate with the Capital Area Manufacturing Council to create industry/sector talent pipelines

Work with local economic development and education partners to serve as a valuable resource even when employers are not recruiting

Provide labor market information

Use the Pure Michigan Talent connect website, social media, and Salesforce database

Manage multiple projects/tasks at once

Travel to occasional in person meetings, typically within Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties; a company vehicle may be used

For your safety, keep this in mind. Initial training may need to occur in person. Masks are currently optional. You will likely be eligible to work remotely up to two days per week if desired.

Requirements:

To thrive in this job, you must build and maintain quality working relationships with business owners and human resources professionals. You will use the internet, email, phone, and Microsoft Word/Excel/PowerPoint fre-quently. If you are not already Business Solutions Professional (BSP) certified, we will pay for that.

Physical or Other Requirements:

· You must be able to safely and successfully perform the essential job functions consistent with the ADA, FMLA and other federal, state and local standards, including meeting qualitative and/or quantitative produc-tivity standards.

· You must be able to maintain regular, punctual attendance consistent with the ADA, FMLA and other fed-eral, state and local standards.

· You must be able to talk, listen and speak clearly on telephone and in person.

How to Apply: Apply by mailing or delivering a cover letter and a resume to: Carrie Rosingana, Chief Executive Officer, Capital Area Michigan Works!, 2110 S. Cedar Street, Lansing, MI 48910. Cover letter and resume may also be emailed to jobs@camw.net. Applications accepted continuously until the position is filled.

An equal opportunity employer/program.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Michigan Relay Center/TTY Callers Use 7-1-1 or (844) 578-6563.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/293699

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 293699

Registered Nurse

INGHAM COUNTY MEDICAL CARE FACILITY

Salary: $

Description:

Why Join Team Dobie?

We’re glad you’re here! By choosing to apply at Dobie, you’re choosing to work at Mid Michigan’s premier provider of choice for memory care, long-term care, short-term rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, and wellness. At Dobie, we value our team members and work to attract and retain the best talent available. With us, you can build a career in a friendly environment that fully embraces its mission, vision and values. If you are some-one who is dedicated to improving lives, we’re ready to welcome you aboard our team!

Your patients are waiting for you at Dobie – where our licensed nurses improve lives with comfort, compassion, integrity, innovation, relationships and respect. Come join us where the wages are competitive, you have ex-cellent nurse to patient ratios, 12 hours shifts, and a set schedule.

We recognize perfect attendance quarterly, and we enter everyone with perfect attendance in a raffle and 3 employees

We also offer premiums for night shifts!

Here are some of the differences that make Dobie your employer of choice:

Competitive Wages

Nurse and CNA 12 hour shifts

Paid Holidays

Defined contribution retirement through the Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS) with 3 year vesting

Optional 401K retirement and 457 deferred compensation plans through Nationwide

Voluntary benefit options including long term disability, short term disability, etc.

Health, vision and dental insurance

Tuition reimbursement

Quarterly bonus opportunities for perfect attendance

Longevity recognition bonuses

On-site 24 hour fitness center – $10/month for staff members andfamily

Overtime opportunities

Set Schedules

Fresh market café and break room

New addition with bistro café and state of the art private room/bath short term rehabilitation center

1/2 mile paved wellness trail

Employee discount program

Sparrow & McLaren Greater Lansing Preferred Provider

Dobie is a not-for-profit community, meaning our focus stays on our patients and residents and NOT the bottom line

Requirements:

Some things we want you to know before applying:

Here at Ingham County Medical Care Facility we are “Dedicated to improving lives”; This means:

Our candidates should embrace and demonstrate this attitude in every aspect of the job. We recognize perfect attendance quarterly, but we enter everyone with perfect attendance in a raffle and 3 employees are awarded a bonus.

How to Apply: https://dobieroad.org/career/apply/?position=Nursing

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7212636

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 7212636

