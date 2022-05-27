Holt Junior High School students walk out to protest school shooting

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a growing trend in schools, students walking out of class to protest against problems they expect adults to solve.

More than 100 Holt Junior High School students walked out with their superintendent’s support Friday. They joined students across the country to demand an end to gun violence and show support for the young victims in Uvalde, Texas.

“I feel bad for all those kids who lost their lives in Texas. Kids’ lives matter,” one student told News 10.

The protest comes after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed Tuesday in a Texas elementary school. The students who were killed were between 9 and 11 years old.

“They were so young. They had their whole life ahead of them. I think they should be able to experience their whole life they had ahead of them,” the student said.

Holt superintendent David Hornak joined the students during the walkout. In a statement, he said he knows the community is still processing the latest shooting and he supports the peaceful expression of support.

Holt students said they are scared of going to school after the shooting.

“That was wrong what they did to those kids and we shouldn’t be scared to go into our school because we are scared someone will shoot us or kill us,” another student said.

Hornack said staff is available for students who need additional support and he encourages parents to talk to their children about their feelings.

Some students were also protesting women’s rights and social justice issues during Friday morning’s walkout.

