Firework safety ahead of Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Memorial Day is quickly approaching, and some people will want to celebrate with fireworks.

But before you do, it’s important to make sure they’re legal in your community.

Lansing allows you to set off fireworks on the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 11:45 at night. East Lansing has the same rule and specifies that fireworks are not permitted on Memorial Day itself. Violation of the ordinance could result in a $1,000 fine for each infraction.

The National Fire Protection Association reports fireworks injuries increased by 56% in 2020.

Here are some safety tips, when it comes to buying, using, or enjoying your fireworks:

Always buy fireworks from an established retail outlet Never make your own fireworks, and be on the lookout for teens experimenting with home-made fireworks

Have a responsible adult in charge Never give fireworks to children

Always read and follow the directions on the label

Only use fireworks outdoors

Keep a bucket of water handy

Light only one firework at a time Never re-light a “dud” firework; wait 15 minutes and put it in a bucket of water

Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers

Do not carry fireworks in your pocket

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water before putting them in a trash can

Always check with your local government for any burn bans that are active in your area.

