FBI agents accused of failing to act on Nassar complaints will not be prosecuted

It comes after a scathing report from the US Inspector General sharply criticized the FBI's handling of the sexual abuse case.
CHARLOTTE, MI - FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being...
CHARLOTTE, MI - FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. Cunningham sentenced Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. A judge in Ingham County, Michigan sentenced Nassar to an 40 to 175 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two former FBI agents accused of failing to act when receiving complaints about sports doctor Larry Nassar will not be prosecuted.

It comes after a scathing report from the US Inspector General sharply criticized the FBI’s handling of the sexual abuse case. The report said the FBI’s mishandling of the case allowed Nassar to sexually abuse more girls.

The lawyer representing survivors of Larry Nassar released a statement about the decision, saying in part:

“There was no action for more than six months and now this promise to survivors has been broken. The FBI agents who knew of Nassar’s abuse did nothing and then lied about their inaction in violation of their sworn duty. "

Nassar was a Michigan State University doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is currently serving a sentence of 40-175 years in federal prison for assaulting dozens of female athletes and having child pornography.

