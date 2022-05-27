FBI agents accused of failing to act on Nassar complaints will not be prosecuted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two former FBI agents accused of failing to act when receiving complaints about sports doctor Larry Nassar will not be prosecuted.

It comes after a scathing report from the US Inspector General sharply criticized the FBI’s handling of the sexual abuse case. The report said the FBI’s mishandling of the case allowed Nassar to sexually abuse more girls.

The lawyer representing survivors of Larry Nassar released a statement about the decision, saying in part:

“There was no action for more than six months and now this promise to survivors has been broken. The FBI agents who knew of Nassar’s abuse did nothing and then lied about their inaction in violation of their sworn duty. "

Nassar was a Michigan State University doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is currently serving a sentence of 40-175 years in federal prison for assaulting dozens of female athletes and having child pornography.

