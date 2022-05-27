Exploring unique Michigan state campgrounds for summer fun

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Memorial Day may be the unofficial start of summer, but it is also the kick off to the camping season.

There are so many ways to camp here in Michigan.

But the first question you have to ask yourself is HOW do you want to camp?

You can camp in a tent, trailer, or full RV.

“Then you start moving more towards the semi modern and modern camping experiences that that would have a like electric hookups and access to a showers and bathrooms and things like that,” said Ron Olson, from the DNR. “And then on the other end, we do have full hookup sites at some parks, where if you have an RV, you can hook your sewage device right to the system, and you can be pretty much self contained with your unit. "

If you don’t want to invest in a tent or trailer, there are other options that you can rent that are cheaper than a hotel...like cabins, yurts, safari tents, and now tiny homes.

“We’re now going to be launching into tiny houses, which was brand new. These are, you know, on wheels, and they’re situated and we can move them around,” explained Olson. “Some of them have ramps and things like that, but we’re putting them in places that are in nice spots.”

Now the next question you have to ask yourself when booking a trip is where you want to go camping and how far you are willing to travel.

Here on the DNR website, you can find their 100 plus campgrounds that are all around the state. https://www2.dnr.state.mi.us/parksandtrails/Default.aspx

You can also check out the hundreds of privately owned campgrounds in Michigan, and some are literally right in the city, like Cottonwood Campground, The campground was built by my grandfather 49 years ago. It’s been in the family ever since. And 49 years ago, obviously, the city wasn’t out here yet.,” said manager Jacob Schmidt. “It’s kind of grown around us, but it still feels like you’re, you know, out away from the city here.”

Both state parks and Cottonwood say they are seeing an increase in interest in camping.

“Last year we saw a huge increase in camping people seem with the virus around wanting to get out and you know, maybe not stay in the hotel as much,” said Jacob. “We had a lot of people say that they went out and bought campers for the first time. So the end of last year actually ended up being really well for us. And it looks like it’s continuing this year. We’re sold out for this weekend. "

But before you set out for your camping trip, the experts do have a few safety tips:

-bring a variety of clothing

-always have water with you

-have a back up plan for navigating hikes

ADVERTISEMENT

-bring bug spray with deet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.