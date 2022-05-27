May is for Miracles
Busy Jackson street closing for sewer construction

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A busy street in Jackson will close for sewer construction the week of May 30 for sewer construction.

The block of S. Elm Avenue between E. Michigan Avenue and TenEyck Street will be closed by the city from Wednesday, June 1 until Friday, June 3 so that crews can complete the installation of a storm sewer for a property redevelopment nearby.

S. Elm is a major thoroughfare on the east side of Jackson. A detour will not be provided as the closure is for a short time. However, because it is a high-traffic area, local drivers are advised to plan ahead for the closure. Road closure signs will be installed in advance of the shut down along Elm Ave at Page, Plymouth, Ganson, and North streets so drivers are aware to seek alternate routes.

For updates on the closure, visit the City of Jackson website or Facebook page.

S. Elm Ave. in Jackson, Michigan will close from June 1-3, 2022.
S. Elm Ave. in Jackson, Michigan will close from June 1-3, 2022.(City of Jackson)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

